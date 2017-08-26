Ghana Premier League Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Elmina Sharks- Home side want to give Sharks the Blues

Berekum Chelsea have a home pride and prestige to protect when they take on red-hot Elmina Sharks FC at the Golden City park this Sunday.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last eighteen home games in the premiership.

They are currently lying 6th on the league table and could move to 12th position with relegation staring at them if they fail to capitalize on their home advantage.

A victory against the newcomers on Sunday will see them take a further step to safety.

Stalwart defender Nicholas Opoku has signed for Tunisian giants Club Africain for three years. He won't be available for selection on the weekend.

Alfred Okai Quaye will be back on the field to face the premier league debutants.

He missed the club's last game of which they lost to Wa All Stars in the MTN FA Cup.

Elmina Sharks FC will need a repetition of their scintillating July form to overcome Berekum Chelsea on Sunday at the Golden City park.

They won all four matches in July with two home wins and two away wins. This took them out of the drop zone to the 7th position on the log.

The decent run of results saw Yaw Acheampong being named of the month.

Picking at least a point from Berekum this weekend will be enough morale booster for them ahead of their match against Asante Kotoko SC in midweek.

With no injuries and suspensions, the Sea Animals are traveling to the Golden City park with a full strength squad.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 1

Berekum Chelsea wins = 0

Elmina Sharks FC wins = 1

Drawn matches = 0

~ Berekum Chelsea have managed to record only two of their last seven fixtures in the premiership.

(W2 D2 L3)

~ Elmina Sharks FC have dropped no point in their last four matches in the premier league. They have won all.

(W4 D0 L0)

~ Berekum Chelsea are unbeaten in their last eighteen home games in the premier league.

(W13 D5 L0)

~ Elmina Sharks FC have won only two of their twelve premiership matches as travellers this campaign.

(W2 D4 L6)

~ This is the first ever time Berekum Chelsea will be hosting Elmina Sharks FC at the Golden City park in the premiership.

~ Elmina Sharks FC's first and only visit to the Brong Ahafo region for a premier league fixture ended in a draw. 0-0 vs. Bechem United.

~ Berekum Chelsea have kept seven clean sheets at home in the league this term after twelve games. They have conceded in each of their last three.

~ Elmina Sharks FC have managed to keep just two clean sheets in their twelve away matches in the premier league this term.

By Nuhu Adams

