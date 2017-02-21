Ghana Premier League Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Liberty Professionals- Winless Blues at home to stop the rot

Berekum Chelsea are still on the search for their first win of the season when they welcome Liberty Professionals to the Golden City Park on Wednesday.

The Blues shared the spoils with title hopefuls Asante Kotoko SC at same venue last weekend.

They previously lost their first game of the season to Tema Youth FC.

Goalkeeper and skipper John Moosie made a return to the posts against the Porcupine Warriors last Sunday.

He missed the first match through injury. He is expected to start against Liberty Professionals.

Alfred Ocansey was given a debut in the last game but might make way for Asiwome Fumador in the starting line-up.

Experienced forward Yaw Antwi likely to start as well.

Liberty Professionals needed two late goals last Sunday to record the season's first victory against Inter Allies FC in week two.

Interestingly, midfielder Gerald Arkson scored his first for the club since earning a promotion into the senior team three years ago.

He will start for the Scientific Soccer Lads on Wednesday.

Young left back William Dankyi Gyamfi was named in GHANASoccernet.com's team of week two after making delightful incursions on his debut for Liberty Professionals last Sunday.

He is expected to keep his place in midweek's fixture in Berekum whilst striker Bernard Kwame Arthur is in line for his first start of the new term after coming from the bench to score last Sunday.

HEAD TO HEAD

Total matches played = 16

Berekum Chelsea wins = 7

Drawn matches = 5

Liberty Professionals wins = 4

MATCH FACTS

~ Berekum Chelsea have only two wins in their last seven premier league fixtures.

(W2 D2 L3)

~ Liberty Professionals have managed just three victories in their last ten matches in the premier league.

(W3 D3 L4)

~ Berekum Chelsea are without a loss in their last eight home games in the premiership.

(W6 D2 L0)

~ Liberty Professionals have gone ten away matches in the premier league without a win.

(W0 D4 L6)

~ Berekum Chelsea have recorded just a win against Liberty Professionals in their last five premier league meetings.

(W1 D2 L2)

~ Liberty Professionals are winless in their eight travels to Berekum Chelsea in the premier league.

(W0 D3 L5)

~ Berekum Chelsea have kept clean sheets in all of their last four home premiership matches.

~ Liberty Professionals have conceded in each of their last ten away games in the premier league.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)