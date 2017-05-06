Ghana Premier League Preview: Ebusua Dwarfs vs AshantiGold- Crabs have upper hand against Miners

Ebusua Dwarfs host struggling AshantiGold at the Cape Coast stadium this Sunday as they hope of breaking into the top six on the log.

The Mysterious Club can make it three games unbeaten when they avoid a lose on Sunday .

They are unbeaten at the Cape Coast stadium in the premiership since moving there as new home grounds.

Right back Christopher Bonney is expected back in the team for Sunday's fixture. He couldn't make the trip to Bechem last time with a slight knock.

Osman Mohammed is making a comeback into the team for the weekend's game after recovering from a malaria which kept out of the last two matches.

Ashanti Gold SC will still be in the drop zone even if they manage a victory on Sunday at the Cape Coast stadium.

They are languishing bottom of the league table with just 9 points after failing to make good use of their last home game against Medeama SC.

It ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Paul Abeka Nkrumah, Hudu Yakubu and Desmond Agbekpornu are in line for their first games of the season after passing fitness.

Injuries ruled them out of the previous thirteen league matches.

New recruit Appiah McCarthy could make his debut for the Elephants if selected by CK Akonnor on Sunday .

He joined from second tier Asokwa Deportivo.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD (Since 1999)

Total league meetings = 16

Ebusua Dwarfs wins = 4

Ashanti Gold SC wins = 8

Drawn matches = 4

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have won just one of their last five premier league fixtures.

(W1 D3 L1)

~ Ashanti Gold SC have recorded only one victory in their last seven matches in the premier league.

(W1 D3 L7)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have gone seven games without a loss at home in the premier league.

(W5 D2 L0)

~ Ashanti Gold SC are winless in their last seventeen away matches in the premiership.

(W0 D6 L11)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have lost only one of their last five premier league encounters with Ashanti Gold SC.

(W2 D2 L1)

~ Ashanti Gold SC have been able to win twice of their eight visits to Ebusua Dwarfs since 1999.

(W2 D2 L4)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have kept just four clean sheets in the entire premier league season. They have not conceded in their last three.

~ Ashanti Gold SC have managed to keep only one clean sheet this season after thirteen premiership games.

By Nuhu Adams

