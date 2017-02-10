Ghana Premier League Preview: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Bolga All Stars- Mysterious club to test debutants' credentials

Ebusua Dwarfs will try to baptize newbies Bolga All Stars into the Ghana Premier League when they host them in match day one of the 2016/2017 season on Sunday at the Cape Coast stadium.

The Mysterious Club will using the Cape Coast stadium as their home grounds for the first time in their history in the top flight.

They previously played at the Robert Mensah stadium.

Bright Lukman has joined Hearts of Oak after scoring about 37 goals in the last two terms for Ebusua Dwarfs in the division one and premier league respectively.

His replacement Osman Mohammed is likely make his debut since he has been named in the match day squad. Osman scored around 36 goals in two seasons in the second tier for Eleven Wise.

Brazilian tactician Ricardo Da Rocha will guide the Cape Coast outfit on Sunday after Prosper Narteh left his post as the head coach after last season.

He is the new head coach of the Crabs.

Denis Korsah is expected to make a return after missing last seven games of last season with a broken arm. He is fully fit for selection.

The Stars of the East will be counting on their top marksman Noah Neequaye in their first ever outing in the Ghana Premier League.

The young striker scored 20 goals for the newcomers in the second tier.

Former Wa All Stars, King Faisal and Aduana Stars gaffer Nurudeen Ahmed has been hired to lead the Upper East club in their maiden campaign in the premiership.

Bolga All Stars are expected to hand debuts to new signings Samuel Norgbey, Emmanuel Acquah, Wahid Issahaku and Maxwell Frimpong who have premier league experiences on Sunday.

They are the first club from the Upper East region to play in the Ghanaian top flight. A win or draw on Sunday will be a huge start for the them.

HEAD TO HEAD

Total matches played = 0

Ebusua Dwarfs wins = 0

Drawn games = 0

Bolga All Stars wins = 0

MATCH FACTS

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have won only two of their last six games in the premier league.

(W2 D1 L3)

~ Bolga All Stars lost just once in their last six matches in the division one league.

(W5 D0 L1)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have lost just two of their last fourteen home games in the premiership.

(W9 D3 L2)

~ Bolga All Stars lost six matches in the division one league last term. All six losses came at away.

(P14 W5 D3 L6)

~ The Mysterious Club are hosting Bolga All Stars for the first ever time in the history of the premiership.

~ The Stars of the East's visit to Ebusua Dwarfs will mark their first ever top flight appearance. It's also their first ever away fixture.

By Nuhu Adams

