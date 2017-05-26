Ghana Premier League Preview: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Elmina Sharks- Crabs wow to shut 'noisy' rivals

With two derby losses already in all competitions, Ebusua Dwarfs have the best of opportunities to revenge this Saturday.

They lock horns with regional rivals Elmina Sharks FC at the Cape Coast stadium in a central derby.

The Mysterious Club were eliminated from the MTN FA Cup by the Elmina based side in the round of 64 and also succumbed to the latter in the league with 1-0 scoreline.

The Crabs have not lost at the Cape Coast stadium in the premiership since they moved from the Robert Mensah stadium.

They look to stretch the home invincibility to eight games running with a win on Saturday in the crunchy derby.

Right back Isaac Kwain returns from suspension for the weekend's fixture whereas Osman Mohammed makes a comeback from injury.

Elmina Sharks FC are only three points away from the relegation zone and a win on Saturday will give them high hopes of surviving the premier league.

They embark on the short trip to regional capital with a triumph in the MTN FA Cup last Sunday.

The "Bokwetu Mba" ejected second tier side Bibiani Gold Stars with a 3-0 penalty shootout after 1-1 in normal time to advance to the round of sixteen of this year's cup competition.

Joseph Akowuah Mensah suffered an injury in the first half of the reverse fixture in Elmina a fortnight ago. He has been ruled out of this weekend's derby after failing to recover.

New signing Justice Anane can't make his debut since he is yet to join the premiership newcomers in training.

Ibrahim Musah has switched camp from Ebusua Dwarfs to Elmina Sharks and could me making his first bow if selected on Saturday by Kobina Amissah.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 1

Ebusua Dwarfs wins = 0

Elmina Sharks FC wins = 1

Drawn matches = 0

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have lost just one of their last six matches in the premier league.

(W2 D3 L1)

~ Elmina Sharks FC have managed to win only one of their last seven premier league fixtures.

(W1 D3 L3)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs are unbeaten in their last eight home games in the premier league.

(W6 D2 L0)

~ Elmina Sharks FC are without a victory in their seven premier league matches on the road.

(W0 D4 L3)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs are hosting Elmina Sharks FC for the first ever time in the history of Ghana's top flight.

~ Elmina Sharks FC have beaten Ebusua Dwarfs twice this season in FA Cup and the premiership.

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have kept just two clean sheets in their seven home games this season in the premiership.

~ Elmina Sharks FC have only a clean sheet at away this season after seven matches in the premier league.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)