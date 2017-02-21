Ghana Premier League Preview: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Hearts of Oak- Crabs to miss key duo against Phobians

Ebusua Dwarfs plan to hand Scotsman Frank Elliott Nuttall his first defeat in the Ghana Premier League as they host Hearts of Oak at the Cape Coast stadium on Wednesday.

The Mysterious club are coming in with a 2-0 loss they suffered to WAFA SC last Sunday.

They ended the game with nine men after two players were sent off.

Joseph Esso and JE Amoah Mensah were the victims of the sending off last weekend.

They are suspended for Wednesday's big clash with Hearts of Oak at the new stadium.

Influential midfielder Stephen Bentil is very doubtful for the all important fixture.

He sustained an injury against WAFA SC last Sunday. He couldn't train with rest of the squad on Monday.

Hearts of Oak are yet to win a match in the season even though they are unbeaten.

They have drawn all of their first two matches in the premiership this term.

It's a second game under new coach Frank Elliott Nuttall. He eyes a first victory against the Crabs this midweek.

The Phobians are yet to found the back of the net likewise allowing a goal in their net.

Ivory Coast international Ruben Gnagne couldn't travel with the team to the Cape.

He had failed to recover from an injury he picked in the first premier league fixture against Inter Allies FC.

Former Ebusua Dwarfs striker Bright Luqman Nurudeen makes a return from an injury.

He is part of the Phobian squad for Wednesday's crucial game and could be in contention to make his debut.

Nurudeen scored about 36 goals for Mysterious club in his last two spells.

HEAD TO HEAD (Since 1999)

Total games played = 16

Ebusua Dwarfs wins = 7

Drawn matches = 4

Hearts of Oak wins = 5

MATCH FACTS

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have lost just one of their last four premier league matches.

(W3 D0 L1)

~ Hearts of Oak have managed only two wins in their last twelve fixtures in the premier league.

(W2 D7 L3)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have lost only two of their last fifteen home games in the premiership.

(W10 D3 L2)

~ Hearts of Oak have recorded a single victory in their last six premier league matches as visitors.

(W1 D3 L3)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs are winless in their last five premier league encounters with Hearts of Oak.

(W0 D2 L3)

~ Hearts of Oak have just one win in their eight journeys to Ebusua Dwarfs in the premier league since 1999.

(W5 D2 L1)

~ The Mysterious Club have conceded in all of their two premier league games this season.

~ The Phobians are yet to score a goal this season and are also yet to concede in their two premier league games.

