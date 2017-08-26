Ghana Premier League Preview: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Liberty Professionals- Crabs chase first win in four matches

Ebusua Dwarfs are geared up towards putting an end to their recent unwanted home form as they tackle struggling Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

The Mysterious Club have not won in any of their last three premiership matches at the Cape Coast stadium.

They are also winless in their last four league games at both home and away.

On Sunday , the Crabs will have to beat the Scientific Soccer Lads to avoid moving to the 13th place on the log as relegation fight beckons.

Captain and talisman Nicholas Gyan is out of the game as he is working on a move to Tanzanian side Simba SC.

Solomon Gyesi is also ruled out of Sunday's encounter with an injury.

Liberty Professionals on other hand need to prevent a defeat on Sunday to hand them high hopes of survival.

The Scientific Soccer Lads are lying 13th position with only one point ahead of the drop zone once the league table.

Failure to avoid a lose in the weekend's fixture will see them move straight into the danger zone.

11th will be their position on the league table should they manage to beat the Mysterious Club on the weekend at Cape Coast.

They welcome back striker Bernard Kwame Arthur whilst making the journey to the Central region.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 17

Ebusua Dwarfs wins = 5

Liberty Professionals wins = 8

Drawn matches = 4

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have won just one of their last six matches in the premier league with none in their last three.

(W1 D3 L2)

~ Liberty Professionals have been able to win only three of their last ten fixtures in the premiership.

(W3 D3 L4)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have recorded only one loss in their last thirteen home games in the league. They are winless in their last three.

(W8 D4 L1)

~ Liberty Professionals have only one victory in their last twenty away fixtures in the premier league.

(W1 D7 L12)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have won just one of their last five premier league matches against Liberty Professionals.

(W1 D1 L3)

~ Liberty Professionals have managed to record three victories from their eight travels to Ebusua Dwarfs in the premiership.

(W3 D2 L3)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have kept only four clean sheets in their twelve home matches in the premier league this term.

~ Liberty Professionals have been able to keep just two clean sheets from their twelve away games in the league this season.

