Ghana Premier League Preview: Elmina Sharks vs Asante Kotoko- Sharks hope to put Porcupines to the sword

Elmina Sharks FC have targeted victory this Wednesday at the Nduom sports stadium where they will take on giants Asante Kotoko SC.

The host had a perfect moment to in July when they beat all opponents they faced, but August comes with a different story as they lost 1-0 to Berekum Chelsea last Sunday.

Despite having a decent home form, all their three losses at home this season have come against three of the top four teams on the league log.

Aduana Stars, WAFA SC and Aduana Stars all won at the Nduom sports stadium.

The Sea Animals need to prevent a defeat against Asante Kotoko SC who are 4th to make sure they avoid joining the relegation bandwagon.

There are no injury worries going into the crunchy fixture.

However, Asante Kotoko SC will have a very tough task to keep their top status as it will be under threat if they lose on Wednesday to the newcomers.

Only a point separates the Porcupines Warriors and the 5th placed Berekum Chelsea on the league table.

The Red family need to avoid defeat in the midweek to boost their title chances. They are lying 4th with eight points away from the top spot.

They ended their three games winless streak with a 2-1 victory over relegated Bolga All Stars last Sunday at the Babayara stadium in Kumasi.

Defensive duo Ahmed Adams and Augustine Sefa expected back into the match squad whilst Sadick Adams remains out with an injury.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 1

Elmina Sharks FC wins = 0

Asante Kotoko SC wins = 1

Drawn matches = 0

~ Elmina Sharks FC have recorded only one loss in their last five fixtures in the premier league.

(W4 D0 L1)

~ Asante Kotoko SC have lost just two of their last eleven games in the league but have only one win in the last four.

(W5 D4 L2)

~ Elmina Sharks FC have suffered only two defeats in their last eleven home games in the premiership.

(W7 D2 L2)

~ Asante Kotoko SC have only two victories in their last ten away premier league fixtures.

(W2 D2 L6)

~ Elmina Sharks FC will be hosting Asante Kotoko SC for the first ever time in the top flight at the Nduom sports stadium.

~ Asante Kotoko SC are unbeaten against Central region clubs in the premier league including Elmina Sharks FC.

(P3 W2 D1 L0)

~ Elmina Sharks FC have managed to keep just five clean sheets out of their twelve home matches in the premier league this term.

~ Asante Kotoko SC have also kept five clean sheets after twelve away fixtures in the premiership this season.

By Nuhu Adams

