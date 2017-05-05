Ghana Premier League Preview: Great Olympics vs Asante Kotoko- Wonder Club vow to compound Kotoko woes

Great Olympics are very hopeful getting their second win of the season by capitalizing on the recent slack of Asante Kotoko on Saturday at the Accra sports stadium.

The Wonder club remained bottom on the league log after failing to pick at least a point in their visit to Wa All Stars last weekend in an outstanding fixture. They were beaten 1-0.

Swedish trainer Tom Strand will be chasing his first victory in all competitions since taking over as the head coach of the capital club on Saturday .

Centre back Douglas Opoku returned to training this week after recovering from an injury.

Osah Bernardinho Tetteh, David Amuzu, Douglas Mintah, Christopher Nakai Nettey and Godfred Odametey are still not available for this match.

Asante Kotoko SC got their season move backwards once again when they lost 3-1 in the first leg of the [email protected] President's Cup to fiercest rivals Hearts of Oak last Monday.

The Porcupines are currently lying 5th on the league ladder following a six match winless streak.

It's over a month they last won a game in regulation time in all competitions.

Technical director Frimpong Manso still leads the team as the interim coach. He has not won a game within 90 minutes since taking charge.

Another lose could see them sink further to 6th place on the league table.

Ollenu Ashittey is battling an injury which rules him out of Saturday's game. The skipper Amos Frimpong is also not available for selection.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD (Since 1999)

Total league meetings = 18

Great Olympics wins = 2

Asante Kotoko SC wins = 9

Drawn matches = 7

~ Great Olympics have won only one of their last thirteen matches in the premier league.

(W1 D5 L6)

~ Asante Kotoko SC have gone six matches without a single win in the premier league.

(W0 D3 L3)

~ Great Olympics have managed just one victory in their last six home fixtures in the premiership.

(W1 D3 L2)

~ Asante Kotoko SC have recorded just one victory in their last nine away games in the league. They are winless in their last four.

(W1 D4 L4)

~ Great Olympics have beaten Asante Kotoko SC only once in their last seventeen meetings in the premiership.

(W1 D7 L9)

~ Asante Kotoko SC have lost just two of their nine visits to Great Olympics in the league since 1999.

(W3 D4 L2)

~ Great Olympics have kept only three clean sheets in the premier league this season after thirteen games.

~ Asante Kotoko SC have managed to keep seven clean sheets out of their thirteen matches in the league this campaign.

By Nuhu Adams

