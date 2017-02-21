Ghana Premier League Preview: Great Olympics vs Elmina Sharks- Promoted sides slug it out in Accra

Two newly promoted sides Great Olympics and Elmina Sharks pit their strength together at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

It's the first home game for the top flight returnees as they seek to make amends in their 3-1 loss to Ashanti Gold SC last Saturday in Obuasi.

Former Black Stars attacker, now head coach of the Wonder club, Godwin Attram gave new signings Gray Englebert, Abel Manomey and Malik Tahiru their maiden debuts in their game last Saturday.

They are expected to maintain their places in the starting list in Wednesday's league fixture.

Joshua Oninku remains sidelined since he hasn't recovered from his injury. Safian Sani could get his debut if selected.

Elmina Sharks suffered a shocking home lost to Aduana Stars in their first ever premiership match.

It's their first ever competitive home loss since the establishment of the club.

Kobina Amissah could see his job on the line if he fails to pick at least from their visit to the capital.

He is likely to make changes in his starting line-up with man of the match Daniel Obeng Crentsil last Sunday expected to keep his place.

Lanky midfielder Edward Ebo Mends will still need some weeks before making his debut as he is nursing an injury and is out of Wednesday'sclash in Accra.

HEAD TO HEAD

Total matches played = 0

Great Olympics wins = 0

Drawn matches = 0

Elmina Sharks wins = 0

MATCH FACTS

~ Great Olympics have lost only twice of their last ten matches in the premiership.

(W5 D3 L2)

~ Elmina Sharks lost their first ever top flight game. They lost 0-1 to Aduana Stars.

~ Great Olympics are unbeaten in their last six home fixtures in the premier league.

(W6 D0 L0)

~ This will be the first ever away game in the premier league for the newbies Elmina Sharks.

~ The two teams are meeting for the maiden time in all competitions.

~ Great Olympics were champions of Zone 3 whereas Elmina Sharks topped Zone 2 in the GN Bank division one last season.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)