Ghana Premier League Preview: Great Olympics vs Hearts of Oak- An explosive Accra Derby on the cards

It will be a tough encounter for Great Olympics as they take on Hearts of Oak at the Accra sports stadium in the second Mantse Derby of the season.

The first Mantse Derby ended 1-2 to the Phobians at the same venue five months ago.

The Wonder Club need to break an 18 year old jinx to claim all three points on Sunday as they aim at moving from the relegation zone.

Since 1999, they have not been able beat Hearts of Oak at home in the premiership.

They are three points away from safety and a victory in this weekend's derby will send them to just one place up on log to the 14th position.

Swedish gaffer Tom Strand goes into the game without this season's top scorer Abel Manomey who has ruled out for the rest for about three months.

Forward Cofie Bekoe has joined Egyptian side Entag El Harby FC making him unavailable for Sunday's match.

Hearts of Oak have the league title in sight heading into this Sunday's league fixture against city rivals Great Olympics.

Just six points are separating them and table toppers WAFA SC.

They will move three points behind the leaders with a victory on Sunday against the Wonder Club.

The Phobians shared the spoils with bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko SC after 1-1 draw three weeks aback in Kumasi in an outstanding fixture.

At least a morale booster for them ahead of this weekend's fixture.

Thomas Abbey is expected to lead the Rainbow side to victory not as captain but player of the month of July.

He scored four goals in three games for win the award.

Centre back Inusah Musah won't be available for selection on Sunday .

He is still recovering from an injury which has kept him out for close to four months.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD (Since 1999)

Total league meetings = 21

Great Olympics wins = 3

Hearts of Oak wins = 10

Drawn matches = 8

~ Great Olympics have recorded only two wins in their last eight matches in the premier league.

(W2 D2 L4)

~ Hearts of Oak have been losers for just twice in their last seven premiership games. They are unbeaten in their last three.

(W4 D1 L2)

~ Great Olympics have won four and lost four of their last eight home fixtures in the league with only win in the last four.

(W4 D0 L4)

~ Hearts of Oak have been beaten only two times in their last seven premier league matches as the away team.

(W3 D2 L2)

~ Great Olympics have not won in any of their last nine premiership clashes with Hearts of Oak.

(W0 D3 L6)

~ Hearts of Oak are unbeaten in their ten premier league games as guests against Great Olympics since 1999.

(W4 D6 L0)

~ Great Olympics have kept only five clean sheets from their twelve home fixtures in the premiership this season.

~ Hearts of Oak have only four clean sheets at away this campaign in the premier league after twelve games.

By Nuhu Adams

