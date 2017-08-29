Ghana Premier League Preview: Hearts of Oak vs Aduana Stars- Top liner in Accra could decide title destination

Two title chasing teams Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars will collide on midweek at the Accra sports stadium.

This is going to be very crucial as the Phobians aim at reducing the points deficit to just one between them and the leaders, their opponents on Wednesday .

The home side are sitting third on the league table with 43 points earned. Three points behind second placed WAFA SC.

The Rainbow lads could be stretching their recent impressive run to five matches unbeaten with a win or draw.

They have three wins and a draw in their last four league games.

Hearts of Oak are in excellent form on the home. After 12 games played, their record reads 8 wins, 3 draws and a sole defeat. They netted 22 goals while allowing only 9.

Winful Cobbinah is ruled out with a sickness whilst Inusah Musah remain on the sidelines with an injury.

It is a make or break for Aduana Stars as they target consolidating the top spot after the match week 26 fixtures on Wednesday .

They are currently leading the league table with 47 points, one point ahead of second placed WAFA SC and four points ahead of the Phobians.

A lose this midweek could see them losing their status at the summit of the log.

The Fire Boys are also in the excellent form – in the last six matches, they registered four victories with a draw and defeat apiece.

They remain the second best performing club at away in the premiership this campaign despite failing to record a single win on the road in the second round.

First choice goalkeeper Joseph Addo could miss the visit to the capital for the crucial encounter as he is currently in the national team camp.

Centre back Stephen Anokye Badu is not available for Wednesday's fixture due to illness.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 15

Hearts of Oak wins = 5

Aduana Stars wins = 2

Drawn matches = 8

~ Hearts of Oak have lost only two of their last eight games in the premiership. They are unbeaten in the last four.

(W5 D1 L2)

~ Aduana Stars have also lost just one of their last six matches in the premier league.

(W4 D1 L1)

~ Hearts of Oak have only one defeat in their last twelve home fixtures in the premier league.

(W8 D3 L1)

~ Aduana Stars are without a victory in their last six away matches in the premiership but have only one win in their last nine.

(W0 D3 L3)

~ Hearts of Oak have lost only once in their last fourteen clashes with Aduana Stars in the premier league.

(W5 D8 L1)

~ Aduana Stars are winless in their seven visits to Hearts of Oak in the premiership.

(W0 D4 L3)

~ Hearts of Oak have just four clean sheets to their credit after twelve home games in the premiership this season.

~ Aduana Stars have conceded in ten of their twelve away fixtures in the premier league this campaign.

By Nuhu Adams

