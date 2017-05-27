Ghana Premier League Preview: Hearts of Oak vs Liberty Professionals- Phobians tipped for the double against Liberty

Hearts of Oak want to start the second round on a high note with the continuation of their recent surge which has seen them score 12 goals in their last four games.

They face Liberty Professionals at the Accra sports stadium this Sunday in the crunchy regional derby.

The Phobians are six points behind league leaders WAFA SC in a third place.

They approach Sunday's game with a major boost after thrashing lower tier side Kotoku Royals 4-0 to progress in the MTN FA Cup last weekend.

Leonard Tawiah has been passed fit for the derby following a cut he sustained last Sunday.

Anthony Nimo Asamoah is also fit to face his former club but stalwart centre back Inusah Musa has been ruled out six weeks with an injury.

Liberty Professionals on the other hand could walk straight into the relegation zone when they lose to the Phobians on Sunday .

The Scientific Soccer Lads are sitting 13th on the league ladder with just two points above the the drop.

They will need a win to change their course of the season.

Coming from behind to defeat second tier Uncle T United 2-1 in the round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup could be enough motivation for the Dansoman based side.

Michael Osei takes charge as the head coach for the first time this weekend.

Experienced left back Richard Kissi Boateng has rejoined his boyhood club and could be making a debut this Sunday he impresses the coach at training.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 35

Hearts of Oak wins = 20

Liberty Professionals wins = 9

Drawn matches = 6

~ Hearts of Oak are unbeaten in their last six matches in the premier league.

(W4 D2 L0)

~ Liberty Professionals have won only one of their last nine premier league fixtures.

(W1 D5 L3)

~ Hearts of Oak are undefeated in their last seven home games in the premier league.

(W5 D2 L0)

~ Liberty Professionals are winless in their last sixteen away matches in the premiership.

(W0 D6 L10)

~ Hearts of Oak have lost just once to Liberty Professionals in their last four premier league meetings.

(W2 D1 L1)

~ Liberty Professionals have managed five wins in their seventeen visits to Hearts of Oak in the league.

(W5 D2 L10)

~ Hearts of Oak have managed to keep only one clean sheet at home in the premiership this term after seven games.

~ Liberty Professionals have conceded in all of their seven away matches in the premier league this campaign.

By Nuhu Adams

