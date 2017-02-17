Ghana Premier League Preview: Hearts of Oak vs Medeama- Scotsman Frank Nuttal set for Phobians bow against rugged Mauves

Hearts of Oak eye their first victory of the new Ghana Premier League season but they face a stern test to be able to achieve that when nemesis Medeama SC visit them on Sunday at the Accra sports stadium.

They held regional rivals Inter Allies FC to a scoreless stalemate in the week one at the El Wak stadium last Monday.

Scotsman Frank Elliott Nutall could make a dugout appearance for the first time if he secures his working permit before match day.

The former Gor Mahia coach has signed a two-year contract.

New boys Joshua Otoo, Daniel Kodie, Anthony Nimo Asamoah, Alexandre Kouame Kouassi, Agbashie Dotse, Malik Akowuah and goalkeeper Benjamin Mensah had their debuts last Monday.

Bright Luqman Nurudeen remain doubtful ahead of Sunday's fixture whilst Robert Sowah Addo and Winful Cobbinah await their debuts.

Malik Akowuah will be the talk of the game since he faces his former side where he played a significant role for the Yellow and Mauves against Hearts of Oak the last time the two clubs met at the same venue.

Medeama SC began their campaign with a slim win over West African Football Academy last Sunday at the Tarkwa and Aboaso park when Bernard Ofori's first half goal was enough.

They hope to repeat last season's scoreline at the Accra sports stadium despite losing influential duo Malik Akowuah and Kwame Boahene who are currently playing for the Phobians and the Fabulous respectively.

Eric Ofori Antwi made his debut for the Yellow and Mauves on Sunday and is expected to keep his place as the first choice goalie against the capital club this weekend.

Justice Blay emerged man of the match last Sunday in his maiden game for Medeama SC. He is likely to keep his place. Bennett Ofori was also given his debut last weekend.

Theophilous Nyame, Emmanuel Ankobiah, John Arthur, Mohammed Awal Bello and Joshua Laryea are yet to be handed their debuts. They are available for Sunday's crunchy game.

HEAD TO HEAD

Total matches played = 18

Hearts of Oak wins = 5

Drawn games = 5

Medeama SC wins = 8

MATCH FACTS

~ Hearts of Oak have just two wins in their last eleven premier league matches.

(W2 D6 L3)

~ Medeama SC are unbeaten in their last six fixtures in the premiership.

(W3 D3 L0)

~ The Phobians have lost just one of their last nine home games in the premier league.

(W3 D5 L1)

~ Medeama SC have won all of their last two away matches in the premiership. It's their only wins in eleven outings.

(W2 D3 L6)

~ Hearts of Oak have beaten Medeama SC only once in their last nine meetings in the premier league.

(W1 D4 L4)

~ The Yellow and Mauves have recorded four victories in their nine visits to Hearts of Oak. They are unbeaten in their last four.

(W4 D1 L4)

By Nuhu Adams