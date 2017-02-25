Ghana Premier League Preview: Hearts of Oak vs Wa All Stars- Listless Phobians vow to lay All Stars bogey to rest

Hearts of Oak face a daunting task in their chase for a first win of the campaign reigning champions Wa All Stars at the Accra sports stadium on Sunday.

This fixture promises to be a fierce one since the last meeting between the two teams at same venue resulted in chaos which led to the ban of the Phobian fans for two matches.

The Rainbow club suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of the champions.

Ivorian centre back Ruben Gnagne is expected to make a return after the last two fixtures due to an injury.

Isaac Mensah was ruled out in the midweek match against Ebusua Dwarfs with a slight injury. He has recovered fully and available for selection on Sunday. Winful Cobbinah could also make his debut if coach Frank Nuttall chooses him.

Wa All Stars will be tasting their first premier league appearance this season with the long journey to the capital.

Their participation in the CAF Champions League 2017 ended when they suffered elimination in the preliminary stage last weekend after losing 5-1 aggregate to Libyan side Al Ahly Tripoli.

The Northern Blues aim at a resurrection from their slump by beating the Phobians once again but with a depleted squad. Richard Ofori, Ismail Abdul Ganiu and Atta Kofi Yeboah are out since they seek transfer from the club.

Defensive duo Hafiz Adams and Nicholas Mensah are also ruled out with injuries. Maxwell Baakoh is the latest addition to the crocked list.

HEAD TO HEAD

Total matches played = 18

Hearts of Oak wins = 5

Drawn games = 4

Wa All Stars wins = 9

MATCH FACTS

~ Hearts of Oak have only two wins in their last thirteen premier league matches.

(W2 D8 L3)

~ Wa All Stars have lost just two of their last six matches in the premier league.

(W3 D1 L2)

~ Hearts of Oak have recorded just one loss in their last ten home fixtures in the premiership.

(W3 D6 L1)

~ Wa All Stars have only a win in their seven travels in the premier league.

(W1 D0 L6)

~ Hearts of Oak have won just four out of their nine games in the league against Wa All Stars.

(W4 D1 L4)

~ Wa All Stars have lost only one of their last eight matches against Hearts of Oak in the premier league.

(W5 D2 L1)

~ The Phobians are winless in their three games this season whereas Wa All Stars are yet to kick a ball in the premiership.

By Nuhu Adams

