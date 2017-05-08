Ghana Premier League Preview: Hearts of Oak vs WAFA SC- Phobians confident of halting surprise leaders

Hearts of Oak will relish the opportunity of putting the brakes on the resurgence of the West African Football Academy when they host them on Monday at the Accra sports stadium.

The Phobians go into the crucial game with a huge morale booster following their 3-1 win over archrivals Asante Kotoko SC last week in the first leg of the [email protected] President's Cup.

Malik Akowuah has recovered from his injury and has started training whereas Inusah Musa, Anthony Nimo Asamoah and Dotse Agbashie looks very doubtful for Monday's game.

Scottish gaffer Frank Elliot Nuttall has returned from his short holidays and is expected back on the bench against the league leaders.

The Scotsman was not present when they edged their fiercest rivals last Monday.

West African Football Academy look to keep their momentum at the top of summit intact with a win or draw against the Phobians on Monday .

The Academy lads have won all of their last eight matches in all competitions and are hopeful of finishing top at the end of the first round by avoiding a lose.

Klavs Rasmussen has been handed a boost after being named coach of the month of April following a five match winning streak.

He beat Hearts of Oak coach Frank Elliot Nuttall to win the maiden award and could make it two in a row over the Scotsman with a win on Monday .

The leaders have a full strength squad to travel to the capital for the big clash.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 10

Hearts of Oak wins = 6

WAFA SC wins = 1

Drawn matches = 3

~ Hearts of Oak have lost only one of their last six matches in the premier league.

(W3 D2 L1)

~ West African Football Academy have lost just one of their last twelve league games. They have won all last seven.

(W9 D2 L1)

~ Hearts of Oak are undefeated in their last six home fixtures in the premier league.

(W4 D2 L0)

~ West African Football Academy have won all of their last three away fixtures in the premiership.

(W3 D0 L0)

~ Hearts of Oak are unbeaten in their five home premier league encounters with WAFA SC.

(W4 D1 L0)

~ WAFA SC are also unbeaten against Hearts of Oak in their last three premier league meetings.

(W1 D2 L0)

~ Hearts of Oak have kept just four clean sheets this season after thirteen games. Only two of them have come at home.

~ WAFA SC have only two clean sheets in their last eight premier league matches as visitors.

