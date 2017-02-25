Ghana Premier League Preview: Inter Allies vs Ebusua Dwarfs- Eleven Is To One have their back against the wall

Inter Allies FC will have to overcome an uphill task to record their first win of the season when they host nemesis Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday at the adopted El Wak stadium.

The 'Eleven Is To One' earned a hard fought draw at the Tarkwa and Aboso park in midweek after conceding first.

This is the second game at their new home grounds. It's was 0-0 in their first against regional rivals Hearts of Oak.

They welcome back trio Kwame Baah, Frederick Yamoah and Ropapa Mensah from their respective injuries for Sunday'scrucial encounter.

Paul Abanga is also expected after recovering from a malaria.

First choice goalkeeper Osei Kwame is still out of action with an injury. He hasn't featured this term.

Ebusua Dwarfs are travelling to the capital with hopes of continuing their dominance over the "Eleven Is To One" to record their second win of the 2016/2017 season.

The Mysterious club came from a goal down to pick a point against Hearts of Oak last Wednesday at the Cape Coast stadium.

Brazilian trainer Ricardo Da Rocha will have a boosted squad for their travel to El Wak stadium as Joseph Esso and J. E. Amoah Mensah are returning from suspension.

Midfield enforcer Stephen Bentil is also set for a return to the team from injury. He missed the midweek fixture against the Phobians.

First choice goalie Frank Andoh looks doubtful for Sunday's match.

HEAD TO HEAD

Total matches played = 4

Inter Allies FC wins = 0

Drawn matches = 2

Ebusua Dwarfs wins = 2

MATCH FACTS

~ Inter Allies FC have lost just one of their last nine premier league matches.

(W3 D5 L1)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have also lost only once in their last five matches in the premier league.

(W3 D1 L1)

~ Inter Allies FC are unbeaten in their last thirteen home fixtures in the premiership.

(W7 D6 L0)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have managed to record two wins in their last six premier league as visitors.

(W2 D2 L2)

~ Inter Allies FC have never beaten Ebusua Dwarfs in the premiership after four meetings.

(W0 D2 L2)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs are without a loss in their two visits to Inter Allies FC in the premier league.

(W1 D1 L0)

~ This will be their first ever clash at the El Wak stadium in the top flight.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)