Ghana Premier League Preview: Inter Allies vs Wa All Stars- Hosts cannot afford to lose against in-form champions

Inter Allies FC have moved to the 11th position on the league table following three straight losses.

They lock horns with Wa All Stars this Wednesday with the aim of avoiding any potential relegation threat as they are just three points above the drop zone.

Their last home league game saw a seven consecutive wins come to an end when they lost 1-0 to struggling Great Olympics.

The Eleven Is To One side welcome back centre back Wahab Ackwei and forward Prince Baffoe for Wednesday's match.

Right back Paul Abanga is also is expected to be the lineup for the match in midweek. He has made three assists in the season.

Following the sack of head coach Enos Kwame Adipah, Wa All Stars have picked up their pieces and are in their best form this season.

The Northern Blues are just four points away from a top four spot after claiming three victories in their last four league matches.

With a long journey from Wa to Accra, the defending league champions will be searching for their first ever away goal against Inter Allies FC.

Francis Nicholas Mensah, Maxwell Baakoh and Alex Ofosu Acheampong cannot make the trip to the capital for Wednesday's fixture.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 7

Inter Allies FC wins = 3

Wa All Stars wins = 4

Drawn games = 0

~ Inter Allies FC have only two victories in their last seven matches in the league. They have lost all of the last three.

(W2 D1 L4)

~ Wa All Stars have been losers just twice in their last eight premiership games. They are unbeaten in their last four.

(W4 D2 L2)

~ Inter Allies FC have lost only one of their last nine home fixtures in the premier league.

(W7 D1 L1)

~ Wa All Stars are winless in their last nine premier league matches as the guests.

(W0 D4 L5)

~ Inter Allies FC have dropped no points in their three home premiership clashes with Wa All Stars.

(W3 D0 L0)

~ Wa All Stars have managed to pick only two points from their four visits to the Greater Accra this season.

(W0 D2 L2)

~ Inter Allies FC have conceded only once in their last seven home games in the premier league with eight clean sheets at home overall this season.

~ Wa All Stars have kept only three clean sheets out of their twelve away fixtures in the league this campaign.

By Nuhu Adams

