Ghana Premier League Preview: Liberty Professionals vrs Medeama- Scientific Lads host unbeaten Mauves

Liberty Professionals will be at the Carl Reindorf park on Sunday to tackle unbeaten Medeama SC as they aim to bounce back from their defeat in midweek.

They succumbed to Berekum Chelsea in a 2-0 scoreline at the Golden City park.

Their only victory of the season came at home when they overpowered regional rivals Inter Allies FC last weekend.

Two late goals from striker Bernard Arthur and midfielder Gerald Arkson were enough.

This fixture happens to be enormous since Medeama SC have been a torn in a flesh for the Dansoman based side.

Young tactician Ignatius Osei-Fosu has no injury worries at camp since all players are available for selection on Sunday.

Medeama SC are unbeaten in the new season going into this game. The target maintaining their current status in the 2016/2017 campaign so far with another dominance over the Scientific Soccer Lads.

The Yellow and Mauves will have to achieve that without last season's top scorer Kwasi Donsu since he is injured.

He suffered that in the league match against Hearts of Oak last Sunday.

He scored the only goal when they beat the Dansoman based side at the same venue last term.

Theophilous Nyame could replace him if he is available for selection on Sunday.

Talented winger Bennett Ofori is very doubtful for the game. He might not travel with rest of the squad to Accra for the weekend's game.

HEAD TO HEAD

Total matches played = 18

Liberty Professionals wins = 4

Drawn matches = 6

Medeama SC wins = 8

MATCH FACTS

~ Liberty Professionals have lost three of their last eight matches in the premiership.

(W3 D2 L3)

~ Medeama SC are unbeaten in their last eight games in the premier league.

(W3 D5 L0)

~ Liberty Professionals have one loss in their last six home fixtures in the league. They have won all of the last three.

(W4 D1 L1)

~ Medeama SC have lost just two of their last six away matches in the premier league. They are unbeaten in their last three.

(W2 D2 L2)

~ Liberty Professionals have won only one once in their last six home games against Medeama SC in the league.

(W1 D2 L3)

~ Medeama SC are unbeaten in their last six premier league meetings with Liberty Professionals.

(W4 D2 L0)

~ Liberty Professionals have beaten Medeama SC just two times in their nine home premiership encounters.

(W2 D4 L3)

By Nuhu Adams

