Ghana Premier League Preview: Liberty Professionals vs Bechem United- Scientific Soccer Lads in tricky duel to save status

Liberty Professionals have their destiny in their own hands as they host Bechem United on Wednesday at the Carl Reindorf park with the survival fight looking difficult now.

A 3-1 defeat to Ebusua Dwarfs last Sunday pushed them into the relegation zone. They are sitting 14th on the league table with two points adrift of safety.

Anything short of victory in the midweek could scupper their chances of remaining in the top flight for next season.

The Scientific Soccer Lads have their hopes lying on the home record against the Hunters.

They have dropped no points in four clashes with the visitors.

Michael Osei will parade a squad on Wednesday for the match without Richard Kissi Boateng and Willy Dankyi.

Bechem United will have to end their recent poor show on the road if a top four finish remains their aspirations at the end of the season.

The Hunters are yet to pick at least a point in their last five away matches in the premiership.

They have lost all as they lie 10th on the league log.

The 2016 FA Cup winners are rallying behind fourth placed Asante Kotoko SC with only four points.

With their first ever league victory in Dansoman, the points gap between them and the fourth position will be trimmed to just one, with four games end the season.

Dependable central defender Alfred Nelson can't face his former club since he is nursing an injury.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 9

Liberty Professionals wins = 4

Bechem United wins = 5

Drawn matches = 0

~ Liberty Professionals have only three victories in their last eleven fixtures in the premier league.

(W3 D3 L5)

~ Bechem United have recorded just three wins in their last eight matches in the premier league.

(W3 D1 L4)

~ Liberty Professionals have lost only two of their last fifteen home matches in the premiership.

(W8 D5 L2)

~ Bechem United have lost all of their last five premier league fixtures as the travellers.

(W0 D0 L5)

~ Liberty Professionals have not lost in any of their four home meetings with Bechem United in the league.

(W4 D0 L0)

~ Bechem United have lost just one of their last four premier league matches against Liberty Professionals.

(W3 D0 L1)

~ Liberty Professionals have kept six clean sheets from their twelve home fixtures in the premier league this term.

~ Bechem United have conceded in eleven of their twelve away matches in the premiership this season.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)