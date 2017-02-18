Ghana Premier League Preview: Liberty Professionals vs Inter Allies- Scientific Soccer Lads face stern test to return to winning ways

Liberty Professionals are back at home to play Inter Allies FC after their opening day defeat to Asante Kotoko.

The regional derby comes off on Sunday at the Carl Reindorf park.

They lost 2-1 to the Porcupine Warriors after taken a first half lead through striker Benjamin Eshun.

Head coach Sellas Tetteh is expected to return to the bench after failing to make the trip to Kumasi last Sunday.

Assistant coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu guided the team in the first premiership game of the season.

Experienced attacker Ernest Papa Arko got his debut last Sunday when he was named the skipper of the Scientific Soccer Lads.

Prosper Avor was an unused substitute in the same game. He could get his debut this weekend if chosen by the coach.

Inter Allies FC are facing another regional rivals in two weeks. They engaged Hearts of Oak in their first league fixture of the season.

They were held to a scoreless draw by the Phobians.

Prince Owusu is searching for his first win as head coach of the Eleven Is To One side.

He is expected to give new signing Martin Antwi a debut after training with the team last week.

Former Al Khartoum El Watani entertaining midfielder Amoako Antwi earn a starting place to mark his debut against Hearts of Oak last Monday.

He is expected to keep his place.

First choice shot stopper Osei Kwame will spend another week on the side lines since he hasn't recovered from his injury.

Kwame Baah will be between the sticks once more.

HEAD TO HEAD

Total matches played = 6

Liberty Professionals wins = 2

Drawn games = 1

Inter Allies FC wins = 3

~ Liberty Professionals have managed just two wins in their last nine matches in the premier league.

(W2 D3 L4)

~ Inter Allies FC are unbeaten in their last seven premiership fixtures.

(W3 D4 L0)

~ Liberty Professionals have one loss in their last five premier league matches as the home side.

(W3 D1 L1)

~ Inter Allies FC have recorded just a single win in their last nineteen away games in the premier league.

(W1 D6 L12)

~ Liberty Professionals have suffered one loss at home to Inter Allies FC in the premiership after three meetings.

(W2 D0 L1)

~ Inter Allies FC have beaten Liberty Professionals just once in their last four meetings in the premiership.

(W1 D1 L2)

By Nuhu Adams

