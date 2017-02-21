Ghana Premier League Preview: Medeama vs Inter Allies- Buoyed Mauve and Yellows face lame Allies

Medeama SC will take on Inter Allies FC in Week III of the Ghana Premier League at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park on Wednesday as they seek to consolidate their unbeaten run.

They earned an important point in Accra last Sunday when they drew 0-0 with Hearts of Oak.

Experienced defender Paul Aidoo was given a starting place as deputy captain Samuel Adade was on the bench.

Influential midfielder Kwasi Donsu suffered a knock in their game against the Phobians on Sunday. He looks very doubtful for Wednesday'sfixture.

Former Asante Kotoko SC and Sekondi Hasaacas defensive midfielder Theophilous Nyame is out the crucial encounter since he is yet to join the rest of the squad.

New signing Bennett Ofori is expected to keep his place in the starting line-up for Wednesday's game.

He had his first start for Medeama SC against Hearts of Oak.

Inter Allies FC are travelling to the West after losing 2-0 to Liberty Professionals in Dansoman last Sunday.

They conceded both goals in the last ten minutes of the match.

Experienced goalkeeper Kotei Blankson had his debut for the Eleven Is To One side on Sunday when he replaced Kwame Baah who sustained an injury after a crash with a Liberty Professionals' attacker.

The former Ghana U20 goalie is very doubtful for midweek's match. First choice goalkeeper Osei Kwame is already on the side lines since he is nursing an injury.

New boy Martin Antwi was given his debut in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Scientific Soccer Lads.

Enterprising winger Frederick Yamoah is a doubt for the game on Wednesday as he got injured last Sunday.

HEAD TO HEAD

Total matches played = 6

Medeama SC wins = 2

Drawn matches = 2

Inter Allies FC wins = 2

MATCH FACTS

~ Medeama SC are unbeaten in their last seven fixtures in the premier league.

(W3 D4 L0)

~ Inter Allies FC have lost only one of their last eight games in the premiership.

(W3 D4 L1)

~ The Mauves and Yellow are without a loss in their last six home fixtures in the premier league.

(W3 D3 L0)

~ Inter Allies FC have won just one of their last twenty premier league matches as visitors.

(W1 D6 L13)

~ Medeama SC have lost just one their last four premiership encounters with Inter Allies FC.

(W2 D1 L1)

~ Inter Allies FC have managed to record one victory at Medeama SC after three visits in the premiership.

(W1 D0 L2)

~ Medeama SC have kept clean sheets in both of their matches in the premier this season.

~ Inter Allies FC are yet to score a goal in the premier league this season after two fixtures.

By Nuhu Adams

