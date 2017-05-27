Ghana Premier League Preview: Tema Youth vs Asante Kotoko- Harbours Boys to question Porcupines revival

Tema Youth FC will be hosting Asante Kotoko at the Tema stadium on Sunday with the chance of leaping into the middle of the league table.

The Harbour City boys are only two points above the drop zone and will need a win on Sunday to cushion their top flight survival bidding.

They are also in to protect their home unbeaten form.

Key player Joseph Paintsil looks very doubtful for Sunday's fixture after sustaining an injury when Black Stars B engaged Benin in an international friendly on Thursday .

Michael Kporvi is still nursing an injury which rules him out of the game whilst new recruit Robert Sabbah expects to make his debut if selected by coach Edward Nii Odoom.

Asante Kotoko SC hope to build on their win over second tier Proud United in the MTN FA Cup to get back to winning ways on the premier league when they travel to the Harbour city.

They set a new record by going eight premiership matches without a single win for the first time in the history of the club's history.

Steven Pollack began his regime as the head coach of the Fabulous Club with that narrow victory in the cup competition and will be expecting to win his first league game in charge.

Felix Annan will be making a return into the posts for the weekend's fixture in Tema. He was absent during the last game of the first round with a slight knock.

Augustine Sefa and Collins Ameyaw could be making their debuts if they make the match squad.

Richard Arthur might not due to his travel to Angola for trials.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 11

Tema Youth FC wins = 1

Asante Kotoko SC wins = 8

Drawn matches = 2

~ Tema Youth FC have won only one of their last eight matches in the premier league.

(W1 D4 L3)

~ Asante Kotoko SC are winless in their last eight premier league fixtures.

(W0 D4 L4)

~ Tema Youth FC have not lost in any of their last twelve home games in the premier league.

(W6 D6 L0)

~ Asante Kotoko SC have just one win in their last ten away matches in the league. They have lost all of their last four.

(W1 D4 L5)

~ Tema Youth FC have beaten Asante Kotoko SC only once at home in the premiership after five meetings.

(W1 D1 L3)

~ Asante Kotoko SC are unbeaten against Tema Youth FC in their last nine clashes in the premier league.

(W7 D2 L0)

~ Tema Youth FC have kept one clean sheet in their seven home fixtures in the premier league this campaign.

~ Asante Kotoko SC have allowed goals in all of their last five away games in the league this term.

By Nuhu Adams

