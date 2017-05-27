Ghana Premier League Preview: Wa All Stars vs AshantiGold- Struggling champions host sinking Miners

Wa All Stars have suffered a disappointing setback in their title defence pursuit after losing all of their last three league matches.

They eye a return to winning ways on Sunday when they tackle struggling Ashanti Gold SC at the Malik Jabir park.

The Northern Blues are lying 9th on the league table and could move to 4th place with a victory this weekend against the Elephants.

The reigning champions came from behind to defeat Northern rivals Bolga All Stars in the round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup last Sunday.

Mathew Kelvin Andoh has returned to full fitness and is ready for selection for Sunday's fixture.

Maxwell Baakoh and Francis Nicholas Mensah remain sidelined with injuries. The duo have not kicked a ball this season.

New boy Iddrisu Abdul Nafiu could be making his debut this weekend if he chosen by coach Enos Kwame Adipah.

Ashanti Gold SC are poised to continue their relegation fight by at least picking a point from their journey to the Upper West regional capital.

The Elephants are sitting 15th on the league log a win on Sunday will see them move two points adrift of safety. They managed a narrow win in the reserve fixture two weeks ago.

Centre back Sammed Ibrahim has been ruled out of this weekend's game with an injury. He is expected to be back on the field next week.

Robert Dabuo is out of the rest of the season after undergoing surgery last week.

CK Akonnor has strengthened his side with eight new signings including experienced duo George Owu and Abeiku Ainoonson.

They in contention for the maiden debuts on Sunday alongside Hudu Yakubu who missed the whole of the first round with injury.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 19

Wa All Stars wins = 4

Ashanti Gold SC wins = 8

Drawn games = 7

~ Wa All Stars have won only two of their last ten fixtures in the premier league.

(W2 D4 L4)

~ Ashanti Gold SC have been victors only once in their last eight matches in the premier league.

(W1 D2 L5)

~ Wa All Stars have lost just two of their last twenty three home games in the premiership.

(W15 D6 L2)

~ Ashanti Gold SC have not won in any of their last eighteen away matches in the premier league.

(W0 D6 L12)

~ Wa All Stars have beaten Ashanti Gold SC only once in their last seven premiership meetings.

(W1 D3 L3)

~ Ashanti Gold SC have been able to win two of their nine premier league visits to Wa All Stars.

(W2 D4 L3)

~ Wa All Stars have managed to keep three clean sheets out of their seven home games this season in the league.

~ Ashanti Gold SC have conceded in all of their seven away premier league matches this term. They have scored only twice in the process.

By Nuhu Adams

