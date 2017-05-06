Ghana Premier League Preview: Wa All Stars vs Bechem United- Defending champions chase back-to-back wins

Wa All Stars got their title defence back on track after a slim 1-0 slim win over Great Olympics last Sunday in an outstanding match and can remain in touching distance if they beat Bechem United.

Nine points separate them and leaders WAFA SC.

The Northern Blues could move to third with another victory on Sunday at the Malik Jabir park.

Versatile defender Francis Nicholas Mensah is close to full fitness after his recovery from a long lay off.

He won't be available for Sunday's game.

Matthew Kelvin Andoh and Maxwell Baako remain sidelined with injuries.

Sunday's league match is expected to be the last home match for leading marksman Richard Arthur as he is nearing a switch to giants Asante Kotoko SC on loan.

Bechem United will try to end their recent poor run with at least a point from the North when they visit the champions Wa All Stars.

The Hunters have managed only a win in their last eight fixtures which have seen them go down on the league ladder to the 8th place.

They drew with Ebusua Dwarfs at home in their last game.

Exciting midfielder Joseph Kwame Amoah will be available for Sunday's game after serving two matches suspension following his sent off against Medeama SC weeks ago.

They boosted their attack ahead of this match with the signing of Noah Neequaye from Bolga All Stars.

He could make his debut against his former club this weekend if he makes the squad.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 8

Wa All Stars wins = 3

Bechem United wins = 4

Drawn games = 1

~ Wa All Stars have lost just two of their last twelve matches in the premier league.

(W5 D5 L2)

~ Bechem United have won only one of their last seven premier league fixtures.

(W1 D2 L4)

~ Wa All Stars have suffered just a loss in their last twenty two home games in the premiership.

(W15 D6 L1)

~ Bechem United have just twice of their last eight premier league matches as the visitors.

(W2 D0 L6)

~ Wa All Stars are unbeaten in their home fixtures against Bechem United in the premier league.

(W3 D1 L0)

~ Bechem United have not scored in any of their four visits to the Upper West region in the league.

~ Wa All Stars have kept six clean sheets in their thirteen premiership matches this campaign.

~ Bechem United have conceded in all of their six away fixtures in the premier league this season.

By Nuhu Adams

