Ghana Premier League Preview: Wa All Stars vs Medeama- Defending champions to continue winning streak

Wa All Stars have gotten their season back on track following a three match unbeaten streak which has taking them off the drop zone.

They take on Medeama SC at the Malik Jabir park this Sunday .

Interim coach Alhaji Mumuni Sokpari has a good opportunity to make it three premiership victories on the success at home.

The first time the Northern Blues will achieve that this season.

The defending champions are lying 9th on the league table with only four points above the relegation positions.

The Northerners have a fully strength squad ahead of the weekend's fixture with the return of Alex Ofosu Acheampong from injury.

Medeama SC will take some confidence from their last away league match as they make a long journey to the Upper West regional capital for Sunday's game.

They walloped Great Olympics 3-0 at the Accra sports stadium in their last premier league outing.

With their top four ambitions much alive, at least picking a point from Wa this weekend will cushion the Yellow and Mauves.

If they fail to avoid defeat on Sunday , they will move three places down to the 8th on the league table.

They are currently 5th with just a point behind Asante Kotoko SC.

Leading marksman and top scorer Bernard Ofori Danso has signed for Zambian giants Zanaco FC. He is out of this game.

Right back Amos Korankye will be making comeback from a club suspension if he is selected for Sunday's fixture.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 19

Wa All Stars wins = 9

Medeama SC wins = 5

Drawn matches = 5

~ Wa All Stars have recorded only three wins from their last eleven premier league matches.

(W3 D3 L5)

~ Medeama SC have suffered just one defeat in their last six matches in the premier league.

(W3 D2 L1)

~ Wa All Stars have lost only once in their last eight home games in the premiership. They have won three of their last four.

(W5 D2 L1)

~ Medeama SC have managed just two victories in their last twelve away fixtures in the premier league.

(W2 D5 L5)

~ Wa All Stars have lost only one of their last six premier league encounters with Medeama SC.

(W4 D1 L1)

~ Medeama SC have recorded no win in their nine travels to Wa All Stars in the premiership.

(W0 D2 L7)

~ Wa All Stars have managed to keep only four clean sheets at home in the premiership this campaign after twelve games.

~ Medeama SC have conceded at least a goal in nine of their twelve away matches in the premier league this season.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)