Ghana Premier League Preview: WAFA SC vs Aduana Stars- Can Academy Boys extinguish leaders Fire Boys ?

West African Football Academy have their home unbeaten streak under serious threat when they face league leaders Aduana Stars at the Sogakope park on Saturday.

The Academy boys are ready to test the title credentials of the Fire club with the advantage of their home form.

They have gone thirty games without a lose at their backyard.

They won their first league game this season at home last weekend when they beat Ebusua Dwarfs by 2-0.

They are expecting a second win of the season on Saturday but that could come in a difficult way.

Duo Emmanuel Boateng and Komlan Agbeniadan suffered knocks in their game against Ebusua Dwarfs last Sunday but they are fully fit to face the in-form table toppers.

Aduana Stars are determined to a make a huge statement in their title charge by surviving the scare of the West African Football Academy on Saturday.

They have an 100% record going into the game with three wins out of three including a 4-0 thrashing of newly promoted Bolga All Stars in the midweek at the Nana Agyemang Badu park.

They are yet to concede as well.

The coach Yusif Abubakar will be having a full strength squad for the first time this season with the return of Daniel Darkwah.

He missed the first two games through an injury but featured in their 4-0 emphatic win last Wednesday.

The left back is expected to start again on Saturday.

HEAD TO HEAD

Total matches played = 4

WAFA SC wins = 1

Drawn matches = 1

Aduana Stars wins = 2

MATCH FACTS

~ WAFA SC have managed just two wins in their last seven matches in the premier league.

(W2 D2 L3)

~ Aduana Stars have lost only one of their last ten premiership games. They have won all three this season.

(W6 D3 L1)

~ WAFA SC are unbeaten in their last thirty home fixtures in the premier league.

(W22 D8 L0)

~ Aduana Stars have recorded just two victories in their last ten premier league outings.

(W2 D3 L5)

~ WAFA SC are winless in their last three premiership encounters with Aduana Stars.

(W0 D1 L2)

~ Aduana Stars have never won at WAFA SC in the premier league after two visits.

(W0 D1 L1)

~ WAFA SC have five clean sheets in their last six home fixtures in the premier league.

~ Aduana Stars are yet to concede a goal in the premier league this term after three matches.

By Nuhu Adams

