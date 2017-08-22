Ghana Premier League Preview: WAFA SC vs Asante Kotoko- Academy Boys need points to return to the top

WAFA SC will be making their home invincibility count when they host Asante Kotoko SC on Wednesday in an outstanding fixture at the Sogakope Park.

The Academy lads eye a tenth straight home win to go top of the premiership table once again.

They are just one point behind leaders and title contenders Aduana Stars.

Even a draw on Wednesday will see them take charge of the summit on goals difference.

Richmond Ayi will be making a home debut if he is selected to man the posts for the second successive time on Wednesday against the Porcupines.

Emmanuel Boateng, Caleb Amankwah and Abdul Wahab Ibrahim were missing in their last league game, a 2-0 loss to Ashanti Gold SC in Obuasi.

Caleb looks doubtful, Emmanuel and Abdul Wahab remain out.

Jamal Haruna is also not available for the crucial game on Wednesday. He is currently on trials at Bayern Munchen.

Asante Kotoko SC are traveling for the first time since recovering from their fatal wreck on 12th July on their return from a league match against Inter Allies FC in the capital.

The Porcupine Warriors are unbeaten since returning to field from the accident.

A 1-1 stalemate premiership encounter with Hearts of Oak and 2-1 victory over second tier Wamanafo Nea Salamina in the FA Cup.

They are currently lying 4th on the league table with eight points separating them from the top spot.

A win in the midweek will move them five points closer to the top and one point behind arch rivals Hearts of Oak.

Ollenu Ashittey remain sidelined since he is recovering from a rib injury he sustained during the wreck.

Central defender Awal Mohammed is expected to make a return after missing the Black Stars B CHAN 2018 qualifier last Sunday through injury.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 9

WAFA SC wins = 3

Asante Kotoko SC wins = 4

Drawn games = 2

~ WAFA SC have lost just two of their last seven matches in the premier league.

(W3 D2 L2)

~ Asante Kotoko SC have recorded only one loss in their last nine fixtures in the premier league.

(W4 D4 L1)

~ WAFA SC are unbeaten in their last forty home games in the premiership. They have won all of their last nine.

(W31 D9 L0)

~ Asante Kotoko SC have won only two of their last nine away matches in the league. They have lost only one in their last four.

(W2 D2 L5)

~ WAFA SC have never lost at home to Asante Kotoko SC in the premier league after four clashes.

(W3 D1 L0)

~ Asante Kotoko SC have managed just two victories over WAFA SC in their last five meetings in the premiership.

(W2 D1 L2)

~ WAFA SC have eight clean sheets at home in the league this season after eleven games. They have not conceded in their last four.

~ Asante Kotoko SC have kept five clean sheets out of their eleven travelings in the premier league this campaign.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)