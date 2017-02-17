Ghana Premier League Preview: WAFA SC vs Ebusa Dwarfs- Bereaved Academy Boys hold the aces for the points

West African Football Academy are mourning the death of their technical director Sam Arday but that cannot be a hindrance in accounting for Ebusua Dwarfs in Sogakope.

They hope to take advantage of their home form to register their first win of the season.

They lost narrowly to Medeama SC in week one last weekend with a 1-0 scoreline.

New boys Musah Nuhu and Richmond Ayi are still expecting their debuts this Sunday after missing out last weekend against the Yellow and Mauves in Tarkwa.

All other players are available for selection with the exception of striker Ibrahim Tanko who is nursing an injury.

New coach Klavs Rasmussen eyes first victory for the Academy side.

Dwarfs new signing Albert Hammond found the back of the net twice to aid Ebusua Dwarfs claim all three points in their first league fixture of the season last Sunday at the Cape Coast stadium.

Other new additions like Masawudu Awudu, Raphael Essel and Osman Mohammed were handed their debuts last weekend.

Solomon Ebo Gyasi and goalkeeper Michael Abu are yet to get their share of the debuts.

Brazilian tactician Ricardo Da Rocha has every player of his squad available for selection for Sunday's away match at WAFA SC.

A win on Sunday will see the Mysterious Club enjoy of their best starts to a premiership season with six points from their first two games.

HEAD TO HEAD

Total matches played = 2

WAFA SC wins = 1

Drawn matches = 0

Ebusua Dwarfs wins = 1

~ WAFA SC have only one victory in their last six matches in the premier league.

(W1 D2 L3)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have won all of their last three premiership games. They lost all of their previous three.

(W3 D0 L3)

~ WAFA SC are unbeaten in their last twenty nine home fixtures in the premiership.

(W21 D8 L0)

~ Ebusua Dwarfs have lost only once in their last five matches in the premier league as travellers.

(W2 D2 L1)

~ The Academy side are hosting Ebusua Dwarfs for only the second time in the history of the premier league.

~ The Mysterious Club failed to found the back of the net in their only visit to WAFA SC in the premier league.

By Nuhu Adams

