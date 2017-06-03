Ghana Premier League Preview: WAFA SC vs Hearts of Oak- Academy Boys eye Phobians scalp

WAFA SC will have to make their home invincibility count as they welcome Hearts of Oak to the Sogakope park this Sunday with their sight set on top spot.

The Academy lads lost grips at the apex of the league table to Aduana Stars following a 1-0 loss to Inter Allies FC last Sunday.

The home side will stretch their home unbeaten streak to thirty eight if they are able to avoid a lose this weekend.

It will be with only five games left to equal Berekum Chelsea record of forty three home games without a loss between 2014 and 2016.

If they really mean business to challenge for the ultimate, the Phobians shouldn't be obstacle to their target.

Komlan Agbegniadan won't be available for Sunday's big game since he has joined the Togo national team for an international assignment.

He scored twice when the Academy side thrashed the Rainbow club 3-0.

Hearts of Oak seek to test the title credentials of WAFA SC as they make a trip to Sogakope park with a decent run of form.

The Phobians have not lost in their last seven premier league fixtures.

The longest unbeaten run they have enjoyed this term.

They failed to close the gap between them and the top spot after drawing 1-1 at home with regional rivals Liberty Professionals last weekend.

Inusah Musa is ruled out of this match with an injury. He is expected back in two months time.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total matches played = 11

WAFA SC wins = 1

Hearts of Oak wins = 7

Drawn matches = 3

~ WAFA SC have lost only two of their last ten matches in the premier league.

(W8 D0 L2)

~ Hearts of Oak are unbeaten in their last seven premier league fixtures.

(W4 D3 L0)

~ West African Football Academy are unbeaten in their last thirty seven home matches in the premier league.

(W28 D9 L0)

~ Hearts of Oak have lost just three of their last nine away games in the premiership. They are unbeaten in their last three.

(W3 D3 L3)

~ WAFA SC have won only once of their five home premier league encounters with Hearts of Oak.

(W1 D2 L2)

~ Hearts of Oak have beaten the Academy side only once since their return to the top flight after five meetings.

(W1 D3 L1)

~ WAFA SC have managed to keep five clean sheets in their eight home games in the premiership this term.

~ Hearts of Oak have kept three clean sheets in their eight premier league matches as visitors this season.

By Nuhu Adams

