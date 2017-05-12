Ghana Premier League Preview: WAFA SC vs Inter Allies- Academy Boys need win to end as first round champions

West African Football Academy want to end the first half of the season at the apex of the league table- their best ever first round performance in the top flight.

They are levelled on points with Aduana Stars and a win over Inter Allies FC on Saturday at the Sogakope Park will see them cement the top spot for the closure of the first round.

The Academy outfit had their seven matches winning streak ended last Monday when they succumbed to Hearts of Oak by 2-0.

A return to winning ways on the cards this weekend.

The season's top scorer Daniel Lomotey Agbloe is expected to return to the squad for Saturday's game.

He didn't make the trip to Accra last Monday.

Inter Allies FC are hoping to continue their perfect record at the Sogakope park when they visit the league leaders WAFA SC.

They have never lost at the venue for Saturday's encounter after two games.

Their recent form have seen them climb the league table to the tenth position following a 3-0 drubbing of newcomers Bolga All Stars last Sunday at the El Wak stadium.

The Eleven Is To One side will travel to the Volta region without crocked defender Uriah Elikem Kporvi.

He has been out with an injury for almost three months now.

With the exception of the centre back, coach Prince Owusu has all other players available for selection on Saturday with Ishmael Ntefuni hoping to keep his starting role after a debut premiership goal last weekend.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 4

WAFA SC wins = 1

Inter Allies FC wins = 1

Drawn matches = 2

~ West African Football Academy have lost only one of their last eight matches in the premier league.

(W7 D0 L1)

~ Inter Allies FC have also lost just one of their last nine premier league fixtures.

(W4 D4 L1)

~ West African Football Academy are unbeaten in their last thirty six home games in the premiership.

(W27 D9 L0)

~ Inter Allies FC have recorded only one victory in their last twenty five away matches in the premier league.

(W1 D10 L14)

~ The Academy side have not won any of their last three premier league meetings with Inter Allies FC.

(W0 D2 L1)

~ Inter Allies FC have never lost in any of their two visits to WAFA SC in the premier league.

(W0 D2 L0)

~ WAFA SC have kept four clean sheets in their seven home fixtures in the premiership this season.

~ Inter Allies FC have managed to keep two clean sheets at away in the league this season after seven games.

By Nuhu Adams

