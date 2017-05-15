Ghana Premier League second round set to start on 27 May

The Ghana Premier League will continue in two weeks for the second half of the season.

The first round ended last Sunday after 240 matches in the top-flight.

Academy side WAFA SC stayed on top with a two-point lead after beating Inter Allies 2-0 at home on Saturday.

Aduana remained in second place after earning a 1-1 draw at Bechem United and Hearts beat Liberty Professionals 3-0 in third place.

Great Olympics, Ashanti Gold and Bolga All Stars are the bottom three clubs.

