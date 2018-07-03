Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have returned to training after a two week break following the suspension of the domestic league.

Both the First team and Youth side of Dreams FC have resumed training ahead of the resumption of their various league campaigns.

Dreams currently lie 4th on the Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League log after completing the first round of the current season while the Youth side, Still Believe FC lie 8th in their Greater Accra Division 2 league log after two draws in their first two games.

The Dawu based club returned to the topflight after a season down and have been impressive in the current campaign.

However, the Zylofon Cash Premier League is yet to return after government took steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

Meanwhile, several of the country's top flight referees were compromised an investigative piece by journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas.

The ambitious club will miss their captain Leonard Owusu for the rest of the campaign after the talimanic midfielder joined Ashdod FC last week.