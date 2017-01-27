Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals launch official kits for 2016/17 league

Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals have outdoored their officials kits for the 2016/17 premier league season after announcing a partnership deal with Mayniak Sports Wear, a Ghanaian - based kits manufacturing firm.

The deal will see the Dansoman-based side wear Mayniak branded jerseys and warm up kits for the upcoming season.

At a ceremony to announce the deal at Impact Hub Hotel in Osu, the Project Head of Mayniak Sports Wear, Abdul Rashid Zakari noted that his outfit will be kitting the premier league campaigners this season and will be expanding it to other clubs very soon.

"We are happy to partner such a professional club like Liberty and we hope to keep this union with them for a long time. We shall be providing kits for the club and others who are also interested," he said.

The colourful event was climaxed by the showcasing of the jersey by Liberty skipper Samuel Sarfo, displaying both the home and away kits in a stylish pageantry manner.

The Scientific Soccer Lads will kick start their Ghana Premier League campaign in Kumasi against the Porcupine Warriors.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)