Ghana Premier League start in doubts over StarrTimes sponsorship row

Ghana football is set for frenetic times ahead with GHALCA planning to boycott the opening matches of the Premier League this weekend amid a row over the sponsorship agreement with StarTimes, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.

The top hierarchy of the Ghana League Clubs Association are demanding a copy of the $ 17.9million 10-year sponsorship deal signed with Africa's leading pay-TV operator.

Hearts of Oak have written to the Ghana federation demanding a copy of the controversial Chinese deal amid claims of lack of transparency.

“We feel that it will be prudent for the GFA to provide us with copies of the ten-year sponsorship agreement with the StarTimes for the league because it will help us”, Hearts spokesman Opare Addo is quoted by SportsObama

“Not that we are doubting what is in the contract,but the contents of the contract has direct effects on us as clubs so we cannot stay unconcerned and I don’t think that it is wrong to ask for details of our own contract.

“Not that we doubting we are doubting what is in the contract, but we just want to satisfy our curiosity”, He added.

The situation has put the Premier League Board on its edge, just five days before the start of the new season.

GHANAsoccernet.com sleuth hounding indicate that the Premier League could be hit with a further postponement as pressure continues to mount on the FA to make the sponsorship agreement public.

The protest has also been triggered by claims of persistent lack of knowledge on how monies are disbursed for suffocating Premier League clubs.

It appears GHALCA and the FA have clashed over the recent financial situation with GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo appearing to receive the backing of several Premier League clubs owners.

Fianoo has vowed to unseat incumbent FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi following the Black Stars disappointing fourth-placed finish at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

GHALCA boycott the FA's Gala competition in January over a similar issue.

The 2016/17 Ghana Premier League has received little patronage to heighten suspicion the start of the league this weekend could be dealt a sucker punch.

By Patrick Akoto

