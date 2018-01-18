Ghana Premier newcomers Techiman Eleven Wonders confirm capture of Kwayie Simms

Techiman Eleven Wonders continued their spending spree in the ongoing transfer window as they sign Kwayie Simms on a three-year deal ahead of the coming campaign.

Simms put pen to paper on a three-year deal after passing a medical in Techiman on Wednesday.

The experienced guardsman is expected to add grit at the back of the Premier League debutantes as they bid maintain their league status come the end of the season.

The club took to twitter to express their enchantment over the capture of the towering defender.

Meanwhile the Techiman-based side completed the signing of former Berekum Chelsea goalie John Moosie on Wednesday.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

