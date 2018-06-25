Ghana present at Football for Friendship in Russia

Ghana were represented at the Gazprom Football for Friendship event which took place in Russia at the FIFA World Cup.

The World Championship saw Thelma Ntem , a child Journalist and Samuel Ayi Aryee, a footballer represent the nation in Russia.

On a cold afternoon in Moscow, Russia, June 8 Team Ghana arrived for Gazprom Football For Friendship World Championship.

Day 1, opening ceremony was amazing , 211 children displayed their national flags symbolizing unity and friendship.

The children later had their orientation on the nine values of friendship and trained ahead of the World Championship.

Then came the much anticipated Gazprom Football For Friendship World Championship at the Locomotiv Moscow Stadium where Ghana’s Samuel Ayi Aryee scored the opener for Team Grizzly Bear but they couldn’t go past the group stage and was eventually won by Team Chimpanzee.

The next destination was the fabulous Moskvarium where according to participants, they witnessed the most breathtaking and spectacular closing ceremony which had this year’s ecological theme, infused in it.

On the final day of the program which was also the opening day of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Football For Friendship gave every Tom, Dick and Harry who worked on or participated in the program an opportunity of a life a time to watch Russia vs Saudi Arabia opener.

Did Team Ghana have a great time?

Great is an understatement awesome is more like it. The 2018 Gazprom Football For Friendship World Championship was and still is an unforgettable experience.