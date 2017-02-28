Ghana President Akufo-Addo backs FIFA reforms under Gianni Infantino

Ghana head of state Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged his full support to president Gianni Infantino to reform FIFA.

Infantino was elected last February and vowed to ring changes after the body was hit with massive corruption under disgraced president Sepp Blatter.

These reforms include a term limit of four years not just for the president, but all members of the council, the audit and compliance committee and the judicial bodies.

There will also be "comprehensive integrity checks" for anyone involved in Fifa and they will be done by an independent committee, a new article to the Fifa statutes regarding human rights and the active promotion of women.

Other changes include the number of committees reduced from 26 to nine and the key finance and governance committees will be 50 percent independent.

Reforms also include “greater transparency” which is a bit vague but includes the declaration of salaries.

''The reforms that you have initiated in the administration of global football have our full support,'' Akufo-Addo said on Monday.

''What we would like to see is that those reforms are also translated into the administration of African football. This would be a major achievement of your presidency.''

