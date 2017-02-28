Ghana President Akufo-Addo backs increase in Africa's World Cup slots

Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has told FIFA boss Gianni Infantino Africa deserves ten slots in the planned 48-team World Cup finals for 2026.

FIFA's Executive Council voted last year to vote unanimously for the teams to be increased.

But the world's football governing body is yet to announce the allocation for the various confederations.

Akufo-Addo told Infantino on Monday in Africa: ''Ghana joins the call for ten (10) slots for the continent at the World Cup. We think it is fair, just and equitable, especially when you consider the enthusiasm with which football is followed on the continent.''

