Ghana President Akufo-Addo confirms support for Real Madrid, Kotoko

Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has revealed he supports Spanish giants Real Madrid and Asante Kotoko.

He made the disclosure during his meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the seat of government in Accra on Monday.

Akufo thanked the Swiss man for visit and pledged his government was going to support the new football supremo to execute his plans.

Infantino also met with the Ghana Football Association and toured the Accra Sports Stadium.

