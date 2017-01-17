Ghana President Akufo Addo speaks with Black Stars players ahead of Uganda showdown

Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo has had a telephone conversation with the Black Stars players just hours before taking on Uganda in their crucial 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D opener today (Tuesday).

The Ghanaian leader urged the team to aim for gold at the continental showpiece in Gabon.

The recently installed Ghana President spoke with captain Asamoah Gyan and a number of players to inspire them to go for the kill against the Cranes in Port-Gentil.

The Black Stars are seeking to end recent wobbles against the East Africans when the two nations clash in the group D opener on Tuesday.

