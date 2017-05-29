Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana president consoles Black Starlets after CAF U17 Nations Cup final defeat

Published on: 29 May 2017
Black Starlets

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo consoled the Black Starlets with a Tweet after missing out on the African U17 title on Sunday. 

Paa Kwesi Fabin and his charges were beaten 1-0 by defending champions Mali at the Stade de l'amitie in Libreville, Gabon.

Mamadou Samake connected home a saved penalty to hand the Malians a second trophy in the tournament's history.

His Excellency Tweeted after the match: ''Better luck next time to the Starlets. We are proud of you. Now, unto the world championships. Make Ghana proud.''

The Starlets were chasing a record third U17 title with the last being won by the 1999 year Group in Guinea.

 

