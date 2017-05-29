Ghana president consoles Black Starlets after CAF U17 Nations Cup final defeat

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo consoled the Black Starlets with a Tweet after missing out on the African U17 title on Sunday.

Paa Kwesi Fabin and his charges were beaten 1-0 by defending champions Mali at the Stade de l'amitie in Libreville, Gabon.

Mamadou Samake connected home a saved penalty to hand the Malians a second trophy in the tournament's history.

His Excellency Tweeted after the match: ''Better luck next time to the Starlets. We are proud of you. Now, unto the world championships. Make Ghana proud.''

The Starlets were chasing a record third U17 title with the last being won by the 1999 year Group in Guinea.

Better luck next time to the Starlets. We are proud of you. Now, unto the world championships. Make Ghana proud. 🇬🇭 — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) May 28, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)