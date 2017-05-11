Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana president Nana Addo salutes newly-elected FIFA Disciplinary Committee chairman Justice Anin Yeboah

Published on: 11 May 2017
Ghana president Nana Akufo Addo

Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated Justice Anin Yeboah on his election as FIFA Disciplinary Committee chairman.

The Ghanaian Supreme Court Judge was voted in for a four-year term at Thursday's congress of football's world governing body in Bahrain.

Yeboah was a member of Fifa's Ethics Committee last year.

A delighted Nana Addo Tweeted: ''Congratulations to Supreme Court Judge, Justice Anin Yeboah, on being elected chairman of FIFA's Disciplinary Committee. Well deserved!!.''

