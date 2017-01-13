Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo backs Black Stars to end 35-year wait for AFCON title

Published on: 13 January 2017

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Black Stars to clinch the 2017 African Cup of Nations crown - to end an astonishing 35-year wait for the coveted trophy.

The West Africans are desperate to go a step further after finishing second in the last edition in 2015.

The four-time African champions must negotiate a difficult group D comprising old foes Uganda, Mali and Egypt.

Pressure is building in the air for the Ghanaians to end a long wait for an African title having won the title last in 1982.

The Black Stars are expected to travel to Libreville on Saturday after bad weather delayed their trip from their camping base in Dubai.

 

