Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo backs Black Stars to end 35-year wait for AFCON title

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Black Stars to clinch the 2017 African Cup of Nations crown - to end an astonishing 35-year wait for the coveted trophy.

The West Africans are desperate to go a step further after finishing second in the last edition in 2015.

The four-time African champions must negotiate a difficult group D comprising old foes Uganda, Mali and Egypt.

Pressure is building in the air for the Ghanaians to end a long wait for an African title having won the title last in 1982.

Best wishes to the players, technical & management team of the Black Stars. Time to end our 34 year wait for the AFCON trophy. Go for gold!

The Black Stars are expected to travel to Libreville on Saturday after bad weather delayed their trip from their camping base in Dubai.

