Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo warns GFA and Sports Ministry against player selection interference

Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has advised the Ghana Football Association and the Sports Ministry to not interfere in the selection of players before the World Cup in Qatar.

Otto Addo is expected to name his preliminary squad for the 2022 World Cup on Friday.

The FA president, Kurt Okraku and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif paid a courtesy on Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee house on Thursday, where he admonished them to allow the coach do his work.

“Having chosen the technical team, I will also implore you, leave them to do their work. I think the people who run football clubs know what it is required of a good coach. He takes the responsibility, if he doesn’t you know what to do with him," the President told Mr Okraku.

“What is always a problem is minister saying, this person should play, and saying president says I should tell you x player has to play. No, we don’t want any of that,” he added.