Ghana prodigy Haruna Baba scoops best player & top scorer awards in Finland

Prodigious Ghanaian attacker, Haruna Baba has capped a blistering season with the Best Player and Top Scorer gongs of his club, FC Honka Akatemia.

Being his first ever season outside Ghana, and in the very freezing weather conditions of the Scandinavian country, Finland, 19-year-old Haruna Baba’s 19 goal haul in 21 games for his club could only be described as astounding and stupefying.

The former Ashaiman-based Ghana third-tier side, Real Scandy Football Academy goal poacher, who was originally scheduled to join Norwegian side IK start but couldn’t due to a last minute blip, got a lifeline from the technical handlers of FC Honka in Finland; which decision, has ultimately paid off with his thumping first season numbers for the junior side of the Scandinavian giants.

Clad with pace, skill, strength, great heading abilities and a terrific left foot, Haruna Baba’s 13 goals in the last 8 games for his side FC Honka Akatemia, propelled them from mid-table to a second-placed finish.

His efforts of finishing the season as the club’s top scorer did not go unnoticed as he was also voted the club’s Most Valuable Player of the Season.

After impressing the technical staff of the senior side, FC Honka, with his weekly performance, he has been drafted to join the senior team for next season where they have qualified to play in Europe.

The Walewale-born forward is keen on tasting European competition in his young footballing career as it has always been his dream