Ghana put on alert after Milutin Sredojevic threatens to quit as Uganda coach

News from Uganda is that the national team coach Milutin Sredojevic has threatened the country's football association by saying he will quit if they don't pay him owed monies.

The Serbian is also reported to have suggested that he could consider legal routes should the FA fail to honour their contractual obligations.

The BBC website has it that Sredojevic has told the Ugandan FA to fulfil its contractual obligations or he will quit and take legal action.

Latest reports indicate that he has been linked with a number of coaching posts, such as Ghana and South Africa.

