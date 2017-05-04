Ghana remain unchanged on FIFA ranking; still Africa's 8th best nation

Ghana remained in 45th place on the FIFA ranking released for the month of May on Thursday.

The Black Stars are also static on the continent as they kept their 8th position on the CAF ranking.

This was after the world's football governing body saw just seven games played.

It was a quiet month on the international front and that reflected in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.

Egypt remained the Africa No.1 country as they moved up one place to 35th on the table; followed by Senegal, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, DR Congo and Tunisia.

