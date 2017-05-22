Ghana 's Black Starlets return to Port-Gentil to face Niger in CAF U-17 semis
Ghana's Under-17 team have returned to Port-Gentil to face Niger in the semi-finals of the ongoing CAF U-17 Championship on Wednesday.
The Black Starlets played out a goalless draw against Guinea in their final group A game on Saturday in Libreville.
The West Africans will face Niger in a semi-final clash on Wednesday in Port-Gentil.
The two-time world champions thumped Cameroon and host Gabon in a 9-goal haul in their opening two games at their initial base.
By Patrick Akoto