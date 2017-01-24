Ghana seek Group D top spot in Egypt clash to avoid difficult travel

Ghana are bent on topping Group D ahead of their final match against Egypt in Port Gentil on Wednesday.

The Black Stars must avoid defeat to become Group winners; having won their the last two matches against Uganda and Mali.

But defeat would mean the Pharaohs will go on top of the pool with seven points.

Finishing winners of the Group would mean, the Black Stras will stay in Port Gentil for their quarter-final clash against the runner up from Group C.

